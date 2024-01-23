Middleton logged 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Monday's 122-113 win over the Pistons.

This performance could boost Middleton's confidence, as he was struggling coming into Monday's game. In his previous four outings, Middleton was held to single-digit points twice. Looking ahead, the Bucks have a back-to-back set coming up on Friday against the Cavaliers and Saturday versus the Pelicans. That means Middleton's fantasy managers should anticipate a maintenance day for one of those.