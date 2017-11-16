Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 27 points in victory
Middleton collected 27 points (12-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt), eight assists, six rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 99-95 victory over Detroit.
Middleton led the Bucks in scoring, helping them to their fourth straight victory. Since the arrival of Eric Bledsoe, they have gone undefeated, improving their season record to 8 and 6. Middleton has been cruising along, albeit lower than where his owners would like him to be. He should be able to make some small improvements to his game as the season progresses, ensuring he remains an excellent fantasy option.
