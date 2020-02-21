Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 28, nears double-double

Middleton managed 28 points (11-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 126-106 win over the Pistons.

Middleton was efficient offensively and really had it going from behind the arc. He's averaging career highs across several categories despite seeing less than 30 minutes per tilt for the first time since his rookie campaign (2012-13). Furthermore, Middleton is on pace to join the 50-40-90 club, as he's maintaining career-high percentages from the field, from three and at the stripe.