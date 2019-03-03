Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 29 points in loss

Middleton had 29 points (8-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Jazz.

Middleton struggled from the field Saturday, hitting just 8-of-24 field goals, finishing the loss with 29 points. Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Eric Bledsoe (back) were out for this one meaning Middleton was able to get up a season-high 24 shot attempts. He also has at least six assists in three straight games, a number that if sustainable, adds another interesting wrinkle to his overall fantasy game.