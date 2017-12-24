Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 31 points in 40 minutes
Middleton collected 31 points (11-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee's loss to Charlotte.
Middleton led the Bucks in scoring in one of his most productive games of the year. With Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) out for the night, he stepped up and provided the scoring boost that the Bucks were in need of, but his 31 points weren't enough. Middleton has averaged 20.8 points per game on the 2017-18 campaign, a career-high. He has proven himself as a prolific shooter and will continue to grow as the second-option on a young Milwaukee team.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Team-high scoring total in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 29 in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 31 points in victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 26 points in victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fights through illness in Tuesday's win•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...