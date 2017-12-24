Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 31 points in 40 minutes

Middleton collected 31 points (11-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee's loss to Charlotte.

Middleton led the Bucks in scoring in one of his most productive games of the year. With Antetokounmpo (knee soreness) out for the night, he stepped up and provided the scoring boost that the Bucks were in need of, but his 31 points weren't enough. Middleton has averaged 20.8 points per game on the 2017-18 campaign, a career-high. He has proven himself as a prolific shooter and will continue to grow as the second-option on a young Milwaukee team.