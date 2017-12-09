Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 31 points in victory

Middleton had 31 points (10-18 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three assists and one rebound in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-102 victory over Dallas.

Middleton led the team in scoring with 31 points, but failed to add any defensive stats for the second consecutive game. His numbers are up across the board so far this season, except for his steals. With Eric Beldsoe now on the team, the opportunities for Middleton to gather as many steals as he has before, has been somewhat reduced. He is still a consistent scorer and should continue to see extended minutes while they are winning games.