Middleton scored 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in a 122-114 loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Middleton's efficient shooting continued in a solid two-way performance. Over his last four games, the guard has shot 54.4 percent from the field and 68.4 percent from three. Middleton has averaged a team-high 23.5 points with 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over that same stretch.