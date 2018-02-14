Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 21 points in Tuesday's win
Middleton managed 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Hawks.
Middleton has gone for 20-plus points in three of the last four tilts, and he contributed in every category in this one. He is still somehow one of the more underrated players in the league, and Middleton is an excellent option across all fantasy formats.
