Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 31 points Thursday

Middleton had 31 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 loss to the Nets.

Middleton led the way offensively for the Bucks on Thursday, scoring a game-high 31 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also made his way to the line with regularity, hitting all 11 attempts. Despite the strong performance, the Bucks suffered a tough home loss to the Nets, allowing the opposition to connect on 19-of-39 three-point attempts. The Bucks need to keep winning and Middleton is sure to have himself a strong finish to the season.