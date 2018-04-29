Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 32 points in tough loss
Middleton finished with 32 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 41 minutes during Saturday's 112-96 loss to Boston.
Middleton led the way for the Bucks on Saturday with a game-high 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting. He caps off an excellent fantasy season with another impressive performance under pressure. He set career-highs in numerous categories and should be a lock to finish inside the top 30 next season without too much trouble.
