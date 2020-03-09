Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 39 in loss to Suns

Middleton put up 39 points (13-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 10-11 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Sunday's loss to the Suns.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) out, Middleton did all he could in the scoring column to keep the Bucks in this game. His points and shooting percentages were nice, but he didn't do a ton outside of that for fantasy purposes. Putting up top 25 value in nine-category leagues on the season, Middleton is having the best fantasy year of his career. In 30.0 minutes per game, he's quietly posting career-highs in points, rebounds, threes, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage, and has been one of the driving forces behind the Bucks' success in achieving the Eastern Conference's number-one seed.