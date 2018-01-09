Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 19 in Monday's loss

Middleton scored 19 points (6-14 F, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-96 loss to the Pacers.

All five Milwaukee starters scored in double digits, with Middleton leading the way, but the Bucks' bench wasn't able to hold up their end. Middleton's production has sagged a bit in the new year, and he's now averaging 19.0 points, 3.6 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals over the first five games in January.