Middleton posted 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.

Middleton was one of several Bucks regulars who got the night off Friday against Charlotte, but he didn't miss a beat and paced the Bucks in scoring while ending as the second-best contributor in both rebounds and assists. Middleton should work as Milwaukee's go-to player on offense while Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) remains sidelined, but even if he returns in the coming days, Middleton should remain a valuable fantasy asset in all formats due to his sizable role on offense and his ability to contribute across the board on any given night.