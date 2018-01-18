Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday

Middleton scored 25 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 loss to Miami.

For the second straight game, Middleton continued to shoot well from the field, shooting at least 50.0 percent in back-to-back games. Prior to his last two games, the guard shot a collective 5-of-28 in two games. Leading all Milwaukee scorers with 25 points Wednesday, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points over his last ten games. As a result, he now has a career-high scoring average of 20.0 points. In addition, he is shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from the floor on a career-high 15.9 shots per game. Middleton continues to solidify himself as another strong scoring option in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee's offense.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories