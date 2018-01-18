Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday
Middleton scored 25 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3PT) to go with five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 106-101 loss to Miami.
For the second straight game, Middleton continued to shoot well from the field, shooting at least 50.0 percent in back-to-back games. Prior to his last two games, the guard shot a collective 5-of-28 in two games. Leading all Milwaukee scorers with 25 points Wednesday, Middleton is averaging 18.5 points over his last ten games. As a result, he now has a career-high scoring average of 20.0 points. In addition, he is shooting a career-high 45.7 percent from the floor on a career-high 15.9 shots per game. Middleton continues to solidify himself as another strong scoring option in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee's offense.
