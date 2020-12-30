Middleton posted 25 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 144-97 win over the Heat.

Middleton was on fire all game long and only missed three of his shots, so this was undoubtedly his best performance of the season by a wide margin. Middleton has earned a key role in Milwaukee's offensive scheme as the team's second-best option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he's gotten off to a sizzling start to the campaign -- he has scored at least 22 points in each of his first four games.