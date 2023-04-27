Middleton logged 33 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 128-126 overtime loss to the Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.
Middleton carried the Bucks on offense and reached the 30-point mark for the second time in the series, but his efforts were not enough, and the Bucks ended up suffering a shocking first-round exit against the eighth seed in the East. Middleton averaged 23.8 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from deep in the series.
