Middleton totaled 33 points (9-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 143-136 loss to the Rockets on Thursday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweaked his ankle early in the first quarter and did not return, so Middleton was forced to carry more of the offensive load. The guard made five-plus triples for just the fourth time this season and also continued his strong play as a distributor. Middleton has averaged 24.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds across his last three games and should see more scoring opportunities if Antetokounmpo is forced to miss additional time.