Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scoring heroics continue
Middleton ended with 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's - victory over the Trail Blazers.
Middleton was hyper-efficient Saturday, continuing his recent barrage of points. He has now scored at least 20 points in eight of his past 10 games, a period in which the Bucks have only lost two games. Middleton has been a third-round player this season, providing a decent return on investment. His consistency is a real strength to his game and there is no reason to think he won't maintain this production moving forward.
