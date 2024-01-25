Middleton logged 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 win over Cleveland.

Middleton has compiled 50 points on 15-for-29 shooting over his past two games, Middleton's overall efficiency and secondary facilitation are on par with previous campaigns, but drawing just 2.2 fouls per game marks his lowest total since the 2014-15 season. The 32-year-old's workload is growing as the season progresses, however, and racking up 20 free throws in his last three games could indicate that he's settling into rhythm.