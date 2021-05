Middleton posted 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 45 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT win over the Heat.

With less than a second remaining, Middleton broke the tie in the overtime period to give the Bucks a win in dramatic fashion. He also led the team in scoring, partly due to struggles from Giannis Antetokounpo at the charity stripe.