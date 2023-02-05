Middleton logged 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 123-115 win over the Heat.

Middleton was highly efficient throughout the contest, racking up 16 first-half points on 5-of-9 shooting off the bench before going 4-of-5 in the second half. The small forward closed with a season-high 24 points and finished second on the team in points, rebounds (seven) and assists (four). It was only Middleton's second 20-point game of the season, though he's now scored 15 or more points in three straight. He also grabbed seven rebounds for the second straight game, matching his season high.

