Bucks' Khris Middleton: Season-high 39 points in win

Middleton exploded for 39 points (16-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 win over the Clippers.

Middleton caught fire, finishing with a season high scoring total while falling one board shy of a double-double and contributing across every category except blocks. Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is likely to be listed as questionable in advance of Sunday's matchup with the Hawks, and if the MVP frontrunner is forced to sit Middleton could be due for another hefty load of shot attempts.