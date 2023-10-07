Middleton participated in 5-on-5 action during Saturday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton had been limited in practice earlier this week while recovering from right knee surgery, but his return to 5-on-5 is a good sign that he is progressing in his recovery. While Middleton is expected to be ready to go by the regular season, it seems unlikely he will suit up in Milwaukee's preseason opener against the Bulls on Sunday.