Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sensational in Sunday's win

Middleton tallied 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Middleton put on his best performance of the young season in the win as the points, assists and three-pointers made all marked season highs. He is off to a strong start to the year, with averages of 17.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and and 4.7 assists per game. Middleton should get plenty of opportunities this season, with teams focusing their efforts on containing Giannis Antetokounmpo.