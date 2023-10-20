Middleton (knee) will play in Friday's preseason finale against the Grizzlies, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
Middleton will make his preseason debut Friday after sitting out the previous contests while rehabbing from offseason knee surgery. This is a great sign for the Bucks ahead of the regular season, but it's still likely the All-Star forward will be a bit limited as he gets back to game strength.
