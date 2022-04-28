Middleton (knee) is dealing with a Grade 2 MCL sprain and is expected to miss the entirety of the Bucks' Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Celtics, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton picked up the knee injury April 20 in the Game 2 of the Bucks' first-round series with the Bulls and proceeded to miss each of the past three contests. The extent of his MCL sprain wasn't originally known, but with Charania reporting that Middleton is dealing with a moderate tear of his knee, he'll be in store for a multi-week absence. Charania notes that Middleton's availability for the Eastern Conference Finals is also in jeopardy, should Milwaukee advance past the second round.