Middleton (knee) isn't on the injury report for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Middleton is available Saturday after missing the previous game due to right knee injury management. However, the 31-year-old forward will likely be held out of Sunday's matchup with Washington as it is the second leg of a back-to-back. Middleton should continue to receive roughly 20-25 minutes of action against the 76ers.
