Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to play Saturday
Middleton (rest) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Magic.
The Bucks are using their back-to-back set to give both of their All-Stars some rest. After Middleton took off the front end of the back-to-back Friday in Dallas, he'll return to action Saturday to spell Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as out with right knee soreness. With Antetokounmpo and his 30.7 percent usage rate on the bench, Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Malcolm Brogdon should all offer more value in DFS contests at their respective prices than they otherwise might.
