Middleton (rest) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Pacers.

Middleton sat out the first leg of Milwaukee's back-to-back for right knee injury management but is set to play Thursday. The veteran forward will likely replace Jae Crowder in the starting five against Indiana. Middleton is off to a slow start this season, averaging 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 18.6 minutes across his first five appearances.