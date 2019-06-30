Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to re-sign with Milwaukee

Middleton is expected to sign a five-year, $178 million contract to remain with the Bucks when free agency opens Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

As reported deals continue to roll in, this one shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as most indications have pointed to Middleton remaining in Milwaukee. The Bucks may be slightly overpaying for the first-time-All-Star's services, but with a window to contend around Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee had virtually no immediate avenue to replace Middleton if he were to sign elsewhere.