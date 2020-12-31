Middleton had eight points (3-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal in a 119-108 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

The Heat defense neutralized Middleton, who failed to shoot over 40 percent during each of the game's four quarters. He somewhat made up for the lack of points by grabbing boards and dishing assists, but they were not enough to give the Bucks back-to-back wins in Miami.