Middleton scored 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes during Friday's Game 3 loss against the Heat.

Middleton needed 16 shots to score 18 points in Friday's loss, and he was a non-factor in the fourth quarter when the Bucks needed him the most. Middleton had shown signs of life after a slow start to the playoffs, but the eight-year veteran has shot just 40.9 percent from the field in seven postseason contests thus far. That's quite a drop-off considering he shot 49.7 percent from the field during the regular season.