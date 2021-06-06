Middleton finished with 13 points (6-23 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-107 loss to the Nets.
Middleton couldn't hit the side of a barn as he went ice cold from the field Saturday. It was simply a night to forget and given what we know about him, Middleton will certainly be looking to make amends when the two teams face off again on Monday.
