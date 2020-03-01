Play

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Should return Sunday

Middleton (neck) is probable for Sunday's game at Charlotte.

Middleton missed Friday's win over the Thunder due to neck soreness, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game. The 28-year-old finished February averaging 24.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes over 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories