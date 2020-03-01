Bucks' Khris Middleton: Should return Sunday
Middleton (neck) is probable for Sunday's game at Charlotte.
Middleton missed Friday's win over the Thunder due to neck soreness, but it appears his absence will be limited to one game. The 28-year-old finished February averaging 24.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.7 minutes over 10 games.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Won't play Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Questionable Friday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops team-high 22 in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Explodes for 40 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: One rebound shy of double-double•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 28, nears double-double•
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...