Middleton (knee) will not play in either leg of Milwaukee's upcoming back-to-back set spanning Tuesday and Wednesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Coach Budenholzer noted Middleton also did not participate in Monday's practice but managed to do some individual work before mentioning he would not be available in both contests. Following the back-to-back, Middleton's next chance to take the floor will come against the Hornets on Friday. In the meantime, Pat Connaughton, Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles should maintain their expanded roles.