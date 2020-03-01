Bucks' Khris Middleton: Sitting out again

Coach Mike Budenholzer said that Middleton (neck) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Hornets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Though he was initially deemed probable for Sunday after sitting out Friday's blowout win over the Thunder with a sore neck, Middleton will ultimately miss a second straight contest on account of the injury. Budenholzer said he's hopeful Middleton will be good to go for Monday's matchup with Miami, so the Bucks are likely just taking some extra precaution with the All-Star wing while facing an overmatched opponent in the front end of a back-to-back set. Donte DiVincenzo will likely pick up another start in Middleton's stead.