Middleton (knee) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bulls, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinelreports.

Middleton took part in 5-on-5 action during Saturday's practice but won't see the court in Sunday's exhibition opener. The 32-year-old is on track to be ready for the first game of the regular season Oct. 26 versus the 76ers, though it's unclear how much time he's expected to see during the preseason.