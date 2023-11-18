Middleton won't play in Saturday's game versus the Mavericks due to right knee injury management.
Middleton hasn't suffered an injury, but the veteran forward will continue to sit out one leg of Milwaukee's back-to-backs to preserve his knee. Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson are candidates to receive increased minutes in his absence. Middleton should be good to go for Monday's matchup with Washington.
