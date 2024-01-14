Middleton won't play Sunday against Sacramento due to right knee injury management.

Middleton will sit out for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set, despite having played in both ends of the Bucks' most recent back-to-back Jan. 3 and 4 against the Pacers and Spurs. Regardless, the 32-year-old doesn't seem to be dealing with a setback, as he logged a full workload in Saturday's 129-118 win over the Warriors and finished with 24 points, 10 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block. He should be ready to return to the court Wednesday against Cleveland.