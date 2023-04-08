Middleton (knee) will not take the floor Sunday against the Raptors.

It was reported Friday that Middleton was targeting the playoffs for his return to the floor, so his absence from the lineup Sunday doesn't come as a surprise. Middleton closes out the regular season averaging 15.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds on 44/32/90 shooting over 24.3 minutes per game in his 33 appearances (19 starts) for the Bucks.