Middleton posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.
Middleton finished just two assists shy of what would've been his first triple-double in quite a while, as he didn't reach that feat at all during the shortened 2019-20 season. Middleton will work as Milwaukee's second go-to guy on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he will try to deliver another strong performance Friday against the Warriors.
