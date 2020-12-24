Middleton posted 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds and eight assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's loss against the Celtics.

Middleton finished just two assists shy of what would've been his first triple-double in quite a while, as he didn't reach that feat at all during the shortened 2019-20 season. Middleton will work as Milwaukee's second go-to guy on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and he will try to deliver another strong performance Friday against the Warriors.