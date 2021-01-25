Middleton delivered 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Middleton ended just two boards and three dimes shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the season, and he also snapped a trend of three straight games with 20 or more points. Middleton has scored at least 19 points in nine of his last 10 appearances, however, and he has a clear role as the Bucks' second-best scoring threat and as a legit threat in other areas of the game such as rebounding and passing. With a heavy influence on the Bucks' offensive scheme on a nightly basis, Middleton should remain a valuable player across all formats even in games where he has an off night.