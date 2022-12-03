Middleton (wrist) finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes Friday in the Bucks' 133-129 loss to the Lakers.

Though he likely took longer to make his season debut than fantasy managers anticipated after he underwent wrist surgery in July, Middleton was at least effective in his return to the Milwaukee lineup following a 20-game absence to begin the campaign. He appeared to be on a light playing-time restriction, but because he's not returning from a lower-body injury, Middleton should regularly clear 30 minutes in competitive games moving forward while playing in most back-to-back sets. Managers who patiently waited for Middleton's return can feel comfortable activating him.