Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid night in win

Middleton scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 win over the Pistons.

It was his biggest workload since he returned from a quad strain five games ago, although none of the Bucks' starters saw extended runs in yet another blowout. Middleton has scored at least 12 points in every game since recovering, but he'll likely need to be at full strength Friday for a home clash with the Clippers.