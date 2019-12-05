Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid night in win
Middleton scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, five assists and a steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 127-103 win over the Pistons.
It was his biggest workload since he returned from a quad strain five games ago, although none of the Bucks' starters saw extended runs in yet another blowout. Middleton has scored at least 12 points in every game since recovering, but he'll likely need to be at full strength Friday for a home clash with the Clippers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.