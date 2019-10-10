Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid production in preseason win
Middleton furnished 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists and one rebound across 18 minutes during the Bucks' 133-99 preseason win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Middleton couldn't get anything going from distance, but he was otherwise efficient in a comfortable preseason win. The veteran wing re-upped with the Bucks this past offseason on a five-year, $178 million deal and will look to once again serve as a key complementary piece alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo as Milwaukee renews its quest to reach the Finals after falling just short last season.
