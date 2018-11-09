Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid stat line in big win

Middleton supplied 17 points (6-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 29 minutes in the Bucks' 134-111 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Middleton's night could have been exponentially better had it not been for some struggles from the field, but he still finished with a strong stat line overall. The versatile wing has scored in double digits in every game this season, and he has plenty of room for improvement considering he's shooting a career-low 43.6 percent. However, the majority of his struggles have ironically come from in front of the arc, as he boasts a career-best 45.5 percent success rate from distance.