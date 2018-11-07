Bucks' Khris Middleton: Solid stat line in defeat

Middleton mustered 22 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eigh rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes in the Bucks' 118-103 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Despite the disappointing team outcome, Middleton enjoyed a rewarding fantasy night, posting his best scoring total since Oct. 24 in the process. The seven-year veteran has now also drained at least a trio of threes in four straight games, and he also propped up his final line Tuesday with his best rebound haul since Opening Night. Middleton remains the ideal complementary presence alongside the spectacular Giannis Antetokounmpo, a role that still affords him plenty of fantasy value in all formats.