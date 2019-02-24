Bucks' Khris Middleton: Spearheads high-scoring victory
Middleton generated 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Middleton usurped Giannis Antetokounmpo's for his customary mantle of top scorer on the Bucks, racking up 20 of his points in the second half to ensure victory. The veteran wing's scoring haul was his highest since Dec. 29, while his 55.6 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Feb. 6. Middleton can't normally be counted on for scoring totals quite as robust as Saturday's, but his solid 17.3 points per game on the season still keeps his value steady across all formats, especially considering it's complemented by averages of 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 20 in first All-Star game•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Continues strong play in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-doubles in return to action•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Set to play Saturday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out for rest Friday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...