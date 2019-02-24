Bucks' Khris Middleton: Spearheads high-scoring victory

Middleton generated 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in the Bucks' 140-128 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Middleton usurped Giannis Antetokounmpo's for his customary mantle of top scorer on the Bucks, racking up 20 of his points in the second half to ensure victory. The veteran wing's scoring haul was his highest since Dec. 29, while his 55.6 percent success rate from the floor was his best since Feb. 6. Middleton can't normally be counted on for scoring totals quite as robust as Saturday's, but his solid 17.3 points per game on the season still keeps his value steady across all formats, especially considering it's complemented by averages of 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals.