Middleton finished with 38 points (15-26 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists in 42 minutes during Sunday's 113-102 victory over the Hawks.

Middleton took over down the stretch, scoring 20 of his 38 points in the final quarter. In fact, Middleton managed to outscore the Hawks as a team during the term, carrying the Bucks to an emphatic victory. It was a playoff career-high for Middleton and the Bucks will be hoping he can ride this momentum into Game 4 which will be in Atlanta on Tuesday.