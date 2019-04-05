Bucks' Khris Middleton: Starting Thursday
Middleton (groin) is available and starting Thursday's game against Philadelphia, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As anticipated, Middleton will play Thursday after missing the last two matchups with a groin issue. He'll start alongside Eric Bledsoe, Sterling Brown, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.
